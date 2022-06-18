Mumbai: Six Held For Robbery On Highway

Mumbai police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of highway robbers with the arrest of six persons. Gold chains as well as two motorbikes were recovered from their possession, a police official said.

The accused were identified as Akash Laxman Paul (26), Rahul Waghmode (21), Kiran Suryavanshi (25), Vaibhav Paul (23), Suraj Suryavanshi (22) and Guru Kiran Khavdiya alias Deeku.

On Tuesday, the gang members had picked up a fight with a businessman who was traveling in a car on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and robbed him of a gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh, said the official.

With the help of CCTV footage, police identified and tracked down the accused and booked them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 395 (dacoity). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

