Mumbai: Six-year-old Boy Dies After Father Mixes Rat Poison In His Ice Cream

A 27-year-old man in Mumbai allegedly poisoned his three children by mixing rat poison in their ice cream, police said, adding that one child died in the case. According to PTI, a six-year-old died while his two siblings are undergoing treatment at a hospital. A police official informed that the incident took place on June 25, but it came to light on Tuesday after the boy died at the government-run Sion Hospital and doctors informed the Mankhurd police.

According to reports, the incident was the culmination of a fight between the children’s parents. The children's mother, Nazia Begum, told the police that she and her husband, Ali Naushad Ansari, a daily wage worker, often fought over money-related issues. She said that on June 25, she left their home at Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd and went to stay with her sister after yet another quarrel.

Nazia said that her husband took the three children - two boys and one girl - out, promising them ice cream and allegedly gave them poison. Further, she added that her kids later started complaining of stomach aches after which she took them to Sion Hospital. She said initially, she lied to doctors that the children had eaten rat poison accidentally, but when her son died, she decided to tell the truth to the police.

The police have also recorded the statements of the two surviving kids, who are recovering in the hospital. A case has been registered against Ansari, who is absconding, under sections for murder and attempt to murder. As per reports, five-year-old Alishan Ali Mohammad died of the poisoning while two other children – seven-year-old Alina and two-year-old Armaan – are critical and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Man kills family before committing suicide

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a 45-year-old man reportedly killed five members of his family, including his wife and two children, before committing suicide in his house in the Pachpaoli area of Nagpur. The accused had reportedly slit the throats of his wife Vijaya and daughter Pari and throttled his son Sahil in his house, Additional Commissioner of Police Sunil Phulari told reporters. Then he went to the nearby house of his mother-in-law Laxmi Bobde and sister-in-law Amisha Bobde and also slit their throats.

(With inputs from PTI)

