Heavy Mumbai Rains To Persist Till Sunday Evening, Then Move Towards Gujarat: Skymet

As Mumbai has witnessed incessant rainfall since Friday which continues to flood the city, Mahesh Palawat, Managing Director of Skymet, has said that the rainfall in Mumbai will continue for next five to six hours. He also advised citizens to stay at home for 24 hours whenever there is an alert is there from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) or Skymet.

Speaking with Republic TV, Palawat said that the weather forecasting agency expects the rainfall to continue in Mumbai till Sunday evening.

"We expect rain to continue until today's evening in Mumbai, thereafter rain activity will start subsiding," Palawat said.

"The winds from Maharashtra will travel northwards towards Gujarat and Gujarat will get heavy to very heavy rainfall. The threat to Mumbai is for another five to six hours after which the wind activity will start decreasing," added Palawat.

He said, "Central and southern suburbs of Mumbai have received more than 200 mm of rain per day. It is estimated that accumulated rainfall will be more than 400 or 450 mm in many places, but it will be only for next six hours," he added.

Even as the heavy rainfall will subside by Sunday evening, moderate rains will continue to shower the city on and off, he asserted.

"These (moderate) rains will continue till July 10 or 11, thereafter rain will further subside. But whenever there is a threat of heavy to very heavy rain, we will apprise you well in advance, say three to four days in advance," he assured the citizens of Mumbai.

Hindmata, Sion, King Circle, Mahalakshmi, Dadar are some of the worst affected areas in the city owing to being low lying areas, opined Palawat adding that the BMC couldn't do enough work in the region ahead of the monsoon because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential lockdown.

