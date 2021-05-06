Mumbai: Sting Operation Exposes Over-charging For Oxygen Regulators, 4-fold Prices Asked

The second wave of COVID-19 has presented numerous challenges to the affected persons, one being the shortage of oxygen-related equipment, apart from that of medicines and hospital beds. While posts asking for these requirements have been witnessed in regions like Delhi, even Mumbai, that is showing improvement in the COVID-19 battle, face a similar situation. This was revealed in a sting operation that exposed the exorbitant costs that were being charged by the sellers, almost four times the o

Republic TV sting exposes over-charging for COVID-19 equipment

The limited availability of oxygen-related equipment is a cause for concern in Mumbai. A Republic TV reporter, in a sting operation, asked an owner of a store selling medical equipment about the availability of oxygen regulator or where it could be found.

The store owner replied, “No stock. Ask one who is providing the cylinder. Same problem here." "There are cylinders, but no regulator. Demand is more and supply is very less,” he added. The shopkeeper continued, "The price of a regulator is Rs 1,200 to 1500. At this point, one should even buy it at Rs 5,000 or 6,000. One person is charging Rs 3000." He also stated, "Somebody is charging Rs 4500 from me and I said I don’t want it." He then said, "I have one for Rs 5,500."

Four other store owners also said that there was no stock of an oxygen regulator in Dawa Baazar, Mumbai’s wholesale market for medicines.

Meanwhile, oxygen shortage has proved to be a major hassle as even deaths have been caused due to it. As per reports, after the loss of 12 lives in Delhi last week, the latest incident was the death of five patients due to an oxygen shortage. Right from black marketeers taking advantage of the oxygen situation, courts urging the state to make oxygen available to other countries sending oxygen equipment to India, there have been among the highlights.

India on Wednesday recorded 382,315 cases as well as 3780 deaths.