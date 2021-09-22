Last Updated:

Mumbai Suburbs Likely To Witness Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Today Informs BMC

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days as a part of the late monsoons. BMC informed about moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Image: PTI


Mumbai will receive moderate to heavy spells of rain across the city and its suburbs along with several isolated places, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. It further said that a high tide of around 4.36 meters is expected at 12:40 PM followed by a 0.70-meter high tide at 6:49 PM in the evening. The statement thus reads, "#MumbaiWeather forecast 22 Sept, 202: Moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places."

The BMC further provided details on the average rainfall over the past 24 hours. As per that, Central Mumbai received 39.84 mm rainfall followed by 44.93 mm in the Eastern suburbs and 49.12 mm in the Western suburbs. After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about heavy rainfall for Maharashtra, the intensity has seen a slight dip with moderate rainfall throughout the state. However, a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for Wednesday.

As Mumbai is receiving heavy rainfall since Monday morning, several netizens also took to Twitter to share their experiences. One wrote, "Head High In The Clouds #MumbaiRains #Mumbai #MumbaiWeather". Another user wrote, "I wish Mumbai rains were pre-scheduled. :( #MumbaiRains." 

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days as a part of the late monsoons. According to IMD, a depression in the Bay of Bengal and low-pressure areas have resulted in heavy rainfall. Informing about the same, an IMD official stated that a cyclonic circulation persists over Vidarbha and Marathwada which means the ghat areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.

He further added that the rainfall activity will considerably fall till September 25 due to the exit of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal/ Although, it can again intensify after that. 

Meanwhile, the depression has also resulted in heavy rainfall in other states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal. Heavy downpours have hit the states over the past few days resulting in floods. On Wednesday, the national capital woke up to gloomy weather after which moderate rainfall has been predicted for the day.

First Published:
