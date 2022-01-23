Mumbai: Temperature To Dip Further In Coming Days As IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the weekend in Mumbai. Despite the weather being calm with a bit of cloudy touch in the city, the Mumbai rains are now likely to be active in the next few days. This is not a common practice, as Mumbai rains usually tend to take a backseat with a few rainfall occurrences during the Non-Monsoon months.

Mumbai experienced good rains in the month of December, however, the city had a dry run in January so far. Now, the city is witnessing a cloudy weather condition and it will continue for the next few days. According to Skymetweather report, the city will experience light rainfall while the minimum temperature is expected to fall further in the coming days. The city will join the north and north-eastern state which has also been predicted to experience light rainfalls. The IMD had earlier predicted that the minimum temperature in the city is expected to take a dip.

The daytime temperatures in Mumbai are likely to hover around 24-26 degrees Celsius on January 23- 24. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures may drop down to a chilly 13-14 degrees at night in the coming days. IMD’s Santacruz observatory had recorded a normal minimum temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which has now further dropped. Earlier this month, the city witnessed the season's coldest morning at 13.2 degrees Celsius as part of Mumbai winter.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and a fall by 4-6°C is predicted thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and a fall by 2- 4°C is predicted thereafter. A fall in minimum temperatures by 4-6°C is likely over Gujarat state during the next three days and no significant changes thereafter. Also, no significant change in minimum temperatures will be observed over East India during the next five days.

According to the IMD report, thunderstorms with hail at isolated places will be observed over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Lightning storms at isolated places have been predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh. Shallow to moderate fog is likely over parts of East India during the night of January 22 and the morning of January 23.

Image: PTI