Mumbai, Thane & Bhiwandi To Face 10% Water Cut From June 27 Due To Inadequate Rainfall

Due to insufficient rainfall and water stock in the dams, a 10% water cut was announced in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi from June 27 onwards. The Municipal Corporation of Mumbai announced on Friday, "10% cut in the water supply is being implemented in the BMC jurisdiction area from 27 June 2022."

The water cut will also be applicable to Thane and Bhiwandi regions, which also receive water supply from BMC. From the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai, the major dams providing water supply to the city have received very less rainfall. As compared to 2021, Mumbai has registered 70 per cent less rainfall, on average in the month of June 2022.

Water stock left in the dams in Mumbai is 9.77 per cent of the available capacity

The total water stock required in all of the dams to supply water to Mumbai - Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Hindu Hrday Samrat Shivsena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray Madhya Vaitarna Jalashay, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi should be 14,47,363 million litres. However, currently, the total water stock left in all of the dams is only 1,41,387 million litres, which amounts to only 9.77 per cent of the total capacity. In 2021, the water stock available was 15.54 per cent.

The water supply situation may further worsen in the absence of adequate rainfall in the coming days and thus the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has requested the citizens to use water with discretion and cooperate with the Municipal authorities.

IMAGE: PTI