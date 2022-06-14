Mumbai: Three held for `theft' of jewellery worth Rs 4 crore

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 4 crore from a rented premises in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested men were identified as Prakash Sonu Bhuvad (41) who works as a sweeper, his son Praveen (25) and Yaseek Dinesh Parmar (32).

Out of six kg of stolen jewellery, two kg of jewellery was recovered from their possession, a police official said.

Deepak Jain, the complainant, claimed that his family had a rented room in an old building in Vitthal Wadi locality which had remained locked for a long time.

His deceased father recently `appeared in his dream' and asked him to visit the room and collect the `treasure' kept there, Jain told police.

When he visited the room, the owner told him that he had the room cleaned up as the Jain family had not visited it for long.

As no jewellery or any other valuables were found inside, Jain lodged a complaint with the LT Marg police station.

Investigation led the police to the Bhvad father-son duo who had allegedly stolen the jewellery during the cleaning and Parmar who allegedly purchased it from them.

The accused were booked for theft and further probe is on, the official said. PTI ZA KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)