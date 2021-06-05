Mumbai To Follow Level 3 Unlock Plan From June 7: Here's What's Allowed & What's Not

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
On Saturday, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal announced that Mumbai falls under Level 3 of the unlock plan announced by the Maharashtra government a day earlier. With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation being designated as a separate administrative unit, this decision was taken in view of the city's weekly case positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy as of Thursday, June 3. It is pertinent to note that Mumbai reported only 973 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 7,09,941.
In a huge development, the civic body announced a day earlier that Dr Reddy's will supply some Sputnik V doses to Mumbai in June itself on an experimental basis. Mentioning that the cold storage requirements will be examined, the civic body is also in talks with the Sputnik distributor about supplying a larger stock of doses in July and August. Meanwhile, it rejected all 9 bids from across the world that had promised to send novel coronavirus vaccines.
While 7 companies had shown interest in supplying Sputnik V, one in Sputnik Light whereas another firm claimed that it can send any approved vaccine. The scrutiny of documents was focused on assurance about timely supply, the period needed to deliver doses, the quantity, and terms and conditions about rates and payment. However, vaccine procurement through the global bid was always a difficult proposition as no bids were received from any foreign vaccine manufacturer. A total of 28,79,493 persons have been inoculated in Mumbai whereas 7,80,034 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too