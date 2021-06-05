Mumbai To Follow Level 3 Unlock Plan From June 7: Here's What's Allowed & What's Not

On Saturday, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal announced that Mumbai falls under Level 3 of the unlock plan announced by the Maharashtra government a day earlier. With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation being designated as a separate administrative unit, this decision was taken in view of the city's weekly case positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy as of Thursday, June 3. It is pertinent to note that Mumbai reported only 973 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 7,09,941.

Here are the new COVID-19 guidelines for Mumbai from June 7:

Shops dealing with essential items will be open till 4 pm on all days

Shops dealing with non-essential items will be open till 4 pm on weekdays

All malls and theatres will remain closed

Dine-in at restaurants at 50% capacity shall be allowed till 4 pm after which only takeaway and home delivery is permitted

Travel in local trains is permitted only for medical, essential services and women

Cycling and morning walk is allowed between 5 am and 9 am

Private offices can remain open till 4 pm on working days

Office attendance at 50%

Playgrounds will be allowed from 5 am-9 am

Gyms and salons can remain open till 4 pm with a 50% capacity

All passengers will be permitted to travel by BEST buses

E-commerce of all items is allowed

Mumbai to get Sputnik V supply

In a huge development, the civic body announced a day earlier that Dr Reddy's will supply some Sputnik V doses to Mumbai in June itself on an experimental basis. Mentioning that the cold storage requirements will be examined, the civic body is also in talks with the Sputnik distributor about supplying a larger stock of doses in July and August. Meanwhile, it rejected all 9 bids from across the world that had promised to send novel coronavirus vaccines.

While 7 companies had shown interest in supplying Sputnik V, one in Sputnik Light whereas another firm claimed that it can send any approved vaccine. The scrutiny of documents was focused on assurance about timely supply, the period needed to deliver doses, the quantity, and terms and conditions about rates and payment. However, vaccine procurement through the global bid was always a difficult proposition as no bids were received from any foreign vaccine manufacturer. A total of 28,79,493 persons have been inoculated in Mumbai whereas 7,80,034 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too