Mumbai To Get Drive-in COVID Vaccination Centre In Every Zone Within 24 Hours

In an encouraging development, Mumbai is about to set up seven new drive-in vaccination centres within 24 hours as the city's municipal corporation plans to expedite the COVID-19 inoculation drive.

A drive-in vaccination centre allows people to get a vaccine shot without getting out of their vehicles. The latest order comes in the wake of chaotic scenes outside the BKC inoculation centre on Wednesday due to overcrowding of registered beneficiaries.

"Since May 1, after the launch of the above 18 years vaccination program, all the CVCs are getting overcrowded and it becomes difficult to maintain social distancing and Covid appropriate behaviour," the order said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up at least one drive-in centres in each administrative zone within the next 24 hours. Mumbai got its first drive-in vaccination centre in the Dadar area this week.

Only Online. No Walk-Ins For 45+s



Dear Mumbaikars, in interest of avoiding over-crowding at centres and inconvenience to Mumbaikars, all the slots for 45 years & above is being done ONLY ONLINE tonight



We request Mumbaikars to carry their relevant ID.#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate https://t.co/NyMcQA2qr0 pic.twitter.com/n670dsYHyT — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 6, 2021

The city municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said those above 60 years can get vaccinated at drive-in centres only by appointment, and they should be accompanied by an attendant or a driver.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner meets Aaditya Thackeray

The decision to open more such facilities came after Chahal’s meeting with Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district.

"With regard to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more "drive-in" vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon," Thackeray tweeted.

Drive-in vaccination centres may come up in several large open grounds such as Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan, and MIG Ground.

According to the BMC, as many as 25,20,634 persons have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs, including 5,40,000 beneficiaries who have received both doses as of Wednesday evening. Those willing to get vaccinated must register themselves on the Co-WIN portal and book any available slot at a vaccination centre before reaching there.