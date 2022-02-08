Kishori Pednekar, the Mayor of Mumbai, announced some good news for Mumbaikars on February 8. She stated that Mumbai will lift all COVID-19 restrictions by the end of the month, but that people should wear masks and keep a safe distance from one another. News agency ANI quoted the Mayor as saying, "There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing."

There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YVekcJcqUY — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Mumbai and Maharashtra appear to be out of COVID-19's grasp for the time being. In Mumbai, the number of COVID cases has been steadily decreasing over the last two weeks. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase since December 21, 2021.

In Mumbai, beauty salons and gyms are permitted to operate at 50% capacity. With a few exceptions in Maharashtra, schools, colleges and coaching institutes were instructed to remain closed till February 15. Furthermore, a night curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.

COVID toll stands at 16,654 in Mumbai

The total number of infections is now 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll is 16,654, according to BMC. In Mumbai, the overall number of active cases fell from 5,743 on Sunday to 5,139 on Monday. The doubling rate in Mumbai was 760 days on Monday, up 30 days from Sunday. The patients' doubling rate was 730 on Sunday.

On Monday, five deaths were reported, compared to three on Sunday. On Monday, Mumbai's recovery rate increased by 1%, reaching 98%. According to data supplied by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 40 new patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, bringing the total number of patients admitted to hospitals to 1,407. Only 10 of the 40 were placed on oxygen beds, bringing the total number of patients on oxygen beds to 618.

Only 1,407, or 3.8%, of the 37,116 available beds in Mumbai are now occupied. The data also revealed that there are currently no containment zones, with only one building still locked following the discovery of positive cases. On Monday, the administration conducted 29,863 tests.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI