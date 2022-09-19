The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively on September 19.

Southwest Monsoon was vigorous over North Konkan and active over North Madhya Maharashtra and thus squally winds with speed gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over parts of southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea on September 19. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Delhi will have a partly cloudy sky on September 19, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 34.7 degrees Celsius on September 18, the weather department said.

Conditions becoming favourable for Monsoon withdrawal

Overall, conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from parts of Northwest India during the next three days.

The Weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Odisha and heavy rain is expected at some areas in Andaman and Nicobar islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana.

Image: PTI