Mumbai To Receive Moderate To Intense Spells Of Rain For 3-4 Hours On July 1: IMD

As heavy rains continue to pour down in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense spells of rains in the 3-4 hours after 4 p.m. on July 1.

On June 30, the IMD has issued a two-day yellow alert for July 1 and July 2, stating "heavy to very heavy rain" very likely in isolated places for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas of Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

As per latest data, on July 1, the predicted time for the high tide is around 1.46 p.m. with waves reaching about 4.25 metres in height. The high tide on the coast of Mumbai is expected to rise by about 3.67 metres on July 2 at around 1.20 p.m.

Mumbai rains

Heavy rain battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas on June 30. Train and bus services were badly hit by the heavy downpour. Several areas reported waterlogging issues, which hindered traffic movement.

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.

