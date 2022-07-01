Last Updated:

Mumbai To Receive Moderate To Intense Spells Of Rain For 3-4 Hours On July 1: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of intense spells of rain in the 3-4 hours after 4 p.m. on July 1 in Mumbai.

Written By
Mihir Merchant
Mumbai rains

IMAGE: AP


As heavy rains continue to pour down in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense spells of rains in the 3-4 hours after 4 p.m. on July 1.

On June 30, the IMD has issued a two-day yellow alert for July 1 and July 2, stating "heavy to very heavy rain" very likely in isolated places for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas of Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

As per latest data, on July 1, the predicted time for the high tide is around 1.46 p.m. with waves reaching about 4.25 metres in height. The high tide on the coast of Mumbai is expected to rise by about 3.67 metres on July 2 at around 1.20 p.m.

READ | Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues alerts predicting more showers for next two days

Mumbai rains

Heavy rain battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas on June 30. Train and bus services were badly hit by the heavy downpour. Several areas reported waterlogging issues, which hindered traffic movement. 

READ | Aamir Khan, son Azad enjoy Mumbai rains over football session, fans hail father-son bond

Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.

READ | Mumbai rains: IMD issues 2-day yellow alert for city; 'Heavy to very-heavy rainfall today'


 

Tags: Mumbai rains, Mumbai, IMD
First Published:
COMMENT