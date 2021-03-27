Mumbai Touches New COVID High With 6123 Cases; Night Curfew To Kick In From Midnight

Setting another COVID benchmark, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 6123 new cases and 12 new deaths. With 2294 new recoveries, cured tally rose to 3,37,555. Currently, Mumbai has 3,91,751 cases of which 41,609 are active and 11,641 fatalities.

Mumbai: 6123 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 86% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.06% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 39,36,930 samples have been tested till date with a 9.80% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 243 out of 1014 ventilator beds are vacant, while 481 out of 1539 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Mission Begin Again directives

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra govt issued strict guidelines under its 'Mission Begin Again' directive, enforcing a curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM throughout the state till April 15. Under the new guidelines, all public places, Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants will remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM. At present, there are 2,62,685 active cases in the state, with 22,83,037 recoveries and 53,795 fatalities.

Gathering of 5 or more not allowed from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Violation will attract Rs 1000 fine

All public places (Gardens & Beaches) to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Violation will attract Rs 1000 fine.

All Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM effective 27 March midnight. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt.

All social/political/religious gatherings are banned

Cap of 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals

All offices except health & essential capped at 50% capacity

RT-PCR testing should be scaled up to 70% or more

Already, districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.