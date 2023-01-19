Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To The City Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Mumbai today (January 19) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects. PM's visit to the financial capital could lead to disruption in traffic movement in several parts of the city. In light of the same, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory saying that traffic could be slow on the south-bound carriageway between 4.15 pm and 5.30 pm and on the north-bound carriageway of the Western Express Highway between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. The police department has also confirmed that traffic will be diverted as a few roads will remain blocked ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit

"Due to a planned public function in BKC and Gundavali Metro Station tomorrow, expect slow-moving southbound traffic on WEH towards Bandra East between 4.15 and 5.30 pm and northbound traffic towards Andheri between 5.30 and 6.45 pm. "Citizens are advised to plan commutes accordingly," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Furthermore, the police department has highlighted that entry of all heavy vehicles on all roads, including the Western Express Highway in the Western Suburbs, will remain closed between 12:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. on January 19. However, ambulances, school buses, and other buses will be allowed to commute, according to a Mumbai Traffic Police notification.

Flying activities prohibited in areas near PM Modi's Mumbai event venue

The advisory issued by the Mumbai Police said that flying activities would also remain prohibited under the limits of police stations at Bandra Kurla Complex and nearby areas in Mumbai on Thursday. "The restriction on flying activities will remain in place between 12:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. under the jurisdiction of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari, on Thursday," the Mumbai Police said in an order.

Metro lines to remain unfunctional for a couple of hours

Meanwhile, the metro route in the city is also likely to suffer delays. The authorities have already alerted the public that services on the Ghatkopar-Versova Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 will be delayed for a few hours to facilitate PM Modi's visit on Thursday for the opening of two new corridors of the Mumbai Metro. Metro services are likely to remain unfunctional for about 2 hours between 5:45 pm and 7:30 pm. The authorities have requested that commuters plan their travel accordingly. "We regret the inconvenience," it said.

Mumbai police to deploy over 4000 cops in western suburbs ahead of PM Modi's visit

According to Mumbai Police, as many as 4,500 cops in the western suburbs will be deposed as part of security arrangements during PM Modi's visit to Mumbai tomorrow. Four units of the SRPF and one unit each of the anti-riot squad and the rapid action force will also be deployed, said Mumbai Police in an official statement. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the MMRDA ground along with top officers of the Mumbai Police to take note of the security preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Image: PTI