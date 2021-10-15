Mumbai Traffic Police Releases Road Restrictions For Dussehra, 17 Roads Shut For Weekend

In view of the Dussehra celebrations and Durga Idol immersion (Durga Visarjan) in the city, the Mumbai traffic Police have released updates on road restrictions for Friday and Saturday. According to the city traffic police, 17 roads will be closed, 18 roads will be made one-way, while parking restrictions will be placed on certain roads and seven roads will have a ban on heavy vehicles. The restrictions will be in place from 3 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Any restriction or update for Sunday is yet to be announced.

The major roads that will be closed in the city:

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road from Sukh Sagar Junction to Girgaum Chowpatty.

DB Marg: Alibhai Premji Junction to Grant Road junction.

VP Road: CP Tank Circle to Bhalchandra company.

JSS Road: Shamaldas Gandhi to Portuguese Church.

SS Marg, Dadar: Siddhivinayak temple to Kapad Bazaar Junction.

Tank Road, Bhandup: LBS Junction to Jungle Mangal Road.

SV Road, Bandra: Junction with Church Avenue Road to Junction with Turner Road.

SV Road, Kandivali: SV Road-MG Road Junction to Link Road on both sides

Major one-way roads:

JSS Road: Opera House Junction to Nana Chowk Junction.

Tardeo Road: One way for traffic from Nana Chowk to Tardeo circle.

Belasis bridge will be closed to westbound traffic.

Veer Savarkar Marg: LJ Road, Mahim Junction to Siddhivinayak temple junction will be closed for south-bound traffic.

SK Bole Marg: Hanuman temple to Portuguese Church will be one-way for south-bound traffic.

60 feet Road, Dharavi: Kumbharwada junction to ramp (north-bound)

Roads with restrictions on heavy vehicles:

Veer Savarkar Marg: Sayani Road junction to Mahim Causeway

NC Kelkar Marg

Tilak Bridge

LJ Road, Mahim

Mori Road, Mahim Causeway

Gokhale Road North and South

Senapati Bapat Marg: From Sayani Road Junction to Mori Road Junction

Parking Restrictions:

Nathalal Parekh Marg,

Tardeo Road: Tardeo Circle to SoBo Central

VP Road: CP Tank Circle to Bhalchandra company

Pandita Ramabai Marg: Nana Chowk to NA Purandare Marg

NC Kelkar Marg: Hanuman temple to Gadkari Junction

Mori Road: Mahim Junction to Senapati Bapat Marg

Juhu Road, Juhu Tara Road, VM Road and SV Road (VM Road Junction to Standard Chartered Bank Junction) at Santacruz

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg: Siddhivinayak temple junction to Yes Bank junction signal

Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally

With COVID restrictions still in place, Shiv Sena will not be holding its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in view of COVID-19 for the second straight year and instead the event will be held at the Shanmukhananda auditorium with 50 per cent seating capacity. Last year, the meeting was held at Savarkar auditorium opposite the Shivaji Park in the presence of just 50 people. The Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray on June 19, 1966, and since then every year, the rally was addressed by him at the Shivaji Park till his death in 2012 - post which, his son Uddhav Thackeray has addressed the rally.

Sena is also organizing a Dussehra Mela in Sion on Friday and the Mumbai Traffic Police has already released road restrictions on RA Kidwai Marg due to the same. A statement issued by the traffic police said, “Vehicles will remain closed on the north-bound central lane of RA Kidway Road from Aurora Junction to Lijjat Papad Junction and the south-bound central lane of Lijjat Papad Junction to Arora Junction,” a statement issued by the traffic police said. The restriction will be effective from 1 pm to midnight.

Image: PTI