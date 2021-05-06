Mumbai: Two Arrested For Possession Of 7 Kg Natural Uranium Worth Rs 21 Crore

The Nagpada Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested two persons for possession of uranium from Mumbai. According to reports, the recovered 7 kg uranium is worth Rs 21 crore. Following the arrest of both individuals, the uranium has been sent to BARC, Trombay. In addition, it was also found out that the highly radioactive substance is 'Natural Uranium', as per the report that was received. The arrests were made after the police were informed ahead of the exchange between the two arrested individuals.

According to reports, PI Bhalekar of Nagpada ATS Unit received information from one of his reliable sources. The information stated that a person - Jigar Pandya from Thane was going to illegally sell pieces of the uranium. Following this, a trap was laid and Jigar Pandya was apprehended. Based on the inquiry after the arrest, it was revealed that Pandya received the Uranium from Abu Tahir who is based in Mankhurd. The police then rushed to Kurla Scrap Association and arrested Abu Tahir.

The total value of the seized natural uranium is Rs 21 crore 30 Lakhs. Cases have been registered against both individuals as per the procedure of the Atomic Energy Act,1962.