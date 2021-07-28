Mumbai: Under-construction Building Collapses In Andheri, Five Rescued

A four-story under-construction building collapsed on an adjoining house in Mumbai's Andheri neighbourhood on Tuesday night, injuring five people, including a fireman. Five people were retrieved from the debris by the fire department and were taken to a hospital, according to Mumbai Police.

At the moment of the collapse, there were only five individuals in the house. According to the authorities, they all suffered minor injuries. Akbar Shaikh (60), Chand Shaikh (34), Arif Shaikh (17), and Ajra Shaikh (18) are among the injured who are still being treated at Cooper Hospital. Shamsuddin Shaikh (50), who was admitted to the hospital, was treated and discharged. Vishwas Dattaram Rahate, a firefighter who was also hurt, was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

The incident occurred at 00:28 a.m. on Tuesday in Mehta Baba Chawl, Amar Society, Juhu Gully, Near Salami Hotel, Andheri (West), and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 1:30 a.m. As soon as the police and fire departments in Mumbai received the information, they went to the scene. The property is being cleared of debris, and restoration work is underway.

Similar cases in Mumbai

The saddening incident of a lift crashing down took place at 5:45 pm at an under-construction building in Worli in Mumbai. On Saturday, July 24, a construction lift collapsed, killing six people and one was rushed to a nearby hospital. Locals on the scene wasted no time in contacting the police, who had arrived to conduct an inquiry. The building contractor and his supervisor were arrested by the police on Sunday in connection with the accident. The two have also been arrested for safety violations, according to the police. The case has been filed at Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg Police Station. The contractor and supervisor, according to the police, disobeyed safety regulations, resulting in the accident.

Mumbai building collapse

In another incident on June 10, around 11:15 p.m., two stories of a three-story building collapsed on an adjoining single-story house at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in Mumbai's Malwani, killing eight children and three adults and injuring seven others. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Shatabdi Hospital in the city to ask about the well-being of the survivors and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI