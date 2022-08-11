Last Updated:

Mumbai: Unidentified People Open Fire In Khar's Linking Road; Police Initiate Probe

Unidentified persons fired in Mumbai's Khar on Thursday. Shots were fired in the air and on the board of a Gazebo shopping centre on the Linking Road.

Unidentified persons opened fire in Mumbai's Khar on Thursday. Shots were fired in the air and on the board of a Gazebo shopping centre on the hustling-bustling Linking Road. No one has been reported injured in the firing incident. A probe has been initiated, as per a statement issued by the Mumbai Police on the same. 

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

