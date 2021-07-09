Mumbai Vaccination Centres To Suspend Drive On July 9 Due To Shortage Of COVID-19 Shots

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, also known as the Mumbai Municipal corporation has suspended the COVID-19 vaccine drive at civic and government-run vaccination centres on July 9 owing to the lack of vaccine stock at the centres. This includes Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. Recently, Delhi too witnessed a shortage of vaccine stocks with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appealing to the Centre to provide vaccines as soon as possible. On July 6. BMC had highlighted that 1 lakh citizens had been vaccinated from 7 vaccination centres. As per reports, in the past day, 37,802 tests have been conducted, and that 47% of it's people have been administered the first dose. With around 21 cases of Delta plus variant in Maharashtra detected, the BMC has been encouraging people to book their vaccine slots and has been rapidly testing.

BMC also posted the following updates as of 8th July, 6 PM:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 540

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 628

Total Recovered Pts. - 7,01,195

Overall Recovery Rate - 96%

Total Active Pts. - 7,714

Doubling Rate - 858 Days

Growth Rate ( 1st July - 07 July) - 0.08%

Mumbai COVID-19 vaccine updates

This is the second time in the past few weeks that Mumbai has faced a shortage of vaccinations. BMC will be making an announcement once vaccines are available and slot bookings can be resumed. The city has been divided into 11 containment zones and 67 buildings have been sealed as per reports, while the recovery rate has shot up to 96%. The count for total cases in Mumbai is at 7,26,824 while the count for COVID related deaths is at 15,586. Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Mumbai, made a statement to ANI saying, "47% population administered with 1st dose. Preparations are being made for a possible third wave. If we manage to administer the 2nd dose to 30-40% population, COVID threat can be reduced".

(IMAGE: PTI/PIXABAY)