Mumbai Vaccination Scam: BMC Confirms 4 Suspects Arrested In 'fake Vaccine Camp'

Cementing the Mumbai vaccination scam, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement on June 19 said that an investigation report on suspected vaccine administration in Kandivali has been submitted while Kandivali police have launched further investigation. They have registered a case and arrested four suspects.

"Fake vaccinations were conducted without permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It is clear that the suspects also got the vaccine in an unauthorized manner," BMC said in their statement

"Entire vaccination was done illegally": BMC

Currently, the Police has arrested four suspects. After conducting a thorough inquiry into the suspected COVID-19 vaccination drive at a housing complex in Kandivali in the western suburbs, a report was made by Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar and has been submitted to BMC.

"It is clear that the entire vaccination was done illegally. It has been revealed that the suspects were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation or without signing an agreement with any hospital," BMC informed

Investigation Reveals

About 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali (West) in the western suburbs were vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 30, 2021. The beneficiaries also contributed a total of Rs. 4,56,000, which comes up to Rs. 1,260 each. However, the vaccinating team did not have laptops and the vaccinated beneficiaries received vaccination certificates in the name of various hospitals. The residents lodged a complaint with the police as it was all suspicious.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani appointed Deputy Commissioner to conduct the inquiry. Accordingly, it has been submitted to the municipal administration.

"Although a total of 390 people were given the suspected vaccine, only 120 residents received vaccination certificates. The names of three different hospitals were on the certificates. It has also come to light that the circular issued by the BMC on May 7, 2021 regarding the guidelines to be followed by the housing societies for vaccination has not been complied with and no permission has been sought from the concerned for organizing the vaccination," the statement further read

However, an inquiry conducted by hospitals has revealed that the concerned authority did not enter into any agreement with these hospitals and these hospitals have nothing to do with the said COVID-19 vaccination.

"Overall, it has been revealed that this type of vaccination was done in a fake manner. Not only this, it has also been pointed out that fake certificates have been issued by stealing the user ID and password to issue the vaccination certificates and the suspected vaccine has been obtained in an unauthorized manner," BMC stated

As a result, Kandivali police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Infectious Diseases Act along with the Information Technology Act. Police have arrested four suspects in the case. Further investigation is also underway.

Mumbai vaccination scam

The residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali have alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. The residents have alleged that they were inoculated with fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. However, police sources have informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different date and location.