Mumbai Vaccination Scam: Second FIR Registered Against Two Under Epidemic Diseases Act

In a recent development, a second FIR has been registered against two in Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate Society vaccination scam. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act by the Versova Police. On June 15, the residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam', two people were detained in the matter.

Mumbai vaccine scam: A second FIR registered into the matter scam pertaining to Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate Society. Versova Police registers case against two people under multiple sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act. — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

'Housing Societies To Obtain NOC For Vaccination': Aaditya Thackeray

On Saturday, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has urged the housing societies to take No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before conducting any such vaccination drives in the respective housing societies. He added that the onus lies with the private societies as well as the government to ensure that the teams coming for conducting vaccination drives are legitimate.

Let police conduct a probe. Housing societies should take NOCs from BMC. It's on private housing societies and government to ensure that vaccination teams that are coming are legitimate: Aaditya Thackeray, Maha Minister on Mumbai housing society COVID19 vaccination drive scam pic.twitter.com/m6PMav8eeE — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

"Entire vaccination was done illegally": BMC

On June 19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said that an investigation report on suspected vaccine administration in Kandivali has been submitted while Kandivali police have launched further investigation. They have registered a case and arrested four suspects.

"Fake vaccinations were conducted without the permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It is clear that the suspects also got the vaccine in an unauthorized manner. It is clear that the entire vaccination was done illegally. It has been revealed that the suspects were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation or without signing an agreement with any hospital," BMC said in their statement

Mumbai vaccination scam

The residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali have alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. The residents have alleged that they were inoculated with fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. However, police sources have informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different dates and locations.

