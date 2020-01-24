Mumbai: VBA Bandh Over CAA, Stone Pelting Leaves BEST Driver Injured

A bandh called by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Friday soon turned into a protest in Mumbai's Chembur area and left a 53-year-old BEST bus driver injured. The party took to the streets in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) of the BJP government in the Centre.

Driver injured

According to an official, the bus driver, Vilas Babasaheb Dabhade, was injured due to stone pelting in which the widescreen of the bus was damaged. Fortunately, no passengers were injured. The incident happened at around 9:15 am near Chembur's Swastik Park when the bus was heading towards Kurla Station (East) on route number 362. That's when the protesters stopped the bus and started pelting stones and smashed the windows. Dabhade was left injured and was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

VBA members detained

The Mumbai police detained nearly a hundred members of the VBA. The protesters tried to block the city's often congested Sion Trombay highway while raising party flags and banners denouncing the CAA and NRC. Reportedly, state-run buses were also smashed in Jalna, Aurangabad and Solapur. On Thursday, a note issued by the VBA stated that more than 50 organisations in Maharashtra have supported their bandh call.

