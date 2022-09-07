Last Updated:

Mumbai Warned Of Heavy Rainfall In Next 5 Days, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Nashik & several other districts for the next five days.

Abhishek Raval
Mumbai

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Nashik & several other districts for the next five days, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over this weekend. 

According to the bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall expected on September 7 and 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places on Sept 9, 10, 11.”

Most of the places to receive rainfall

According to the forecast released by the regional forecast centre, the North and South Konkan, Goa will receive widespread rainfall starting September 8 to 11, with over 76-100 per cent of weather stations likely to receive rainfall. 

 

