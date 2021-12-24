Mumbai Water Taxi Services To Start In Jan 2022: Check Routes, Fares, Timing & More

The much-awaited water taxi service in Mumbai is set to start in the first week of January 2022, and it is expected that the new travel solution will provide connectivity between the Domestic Cruise Terminal at Ferry Wharf and the terminals at Belapur and Nerul. Water taxis will be operated under the joint collaboration of the Mumbai Port Trust, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and CIDCO, who have come together for this project to provide a hassle-free and time-saving travel experience to Mumbaikers.

The licenses to operate taxi services have been provided to private companies, including Infinity Harbour Services LLP, West Coast Marine, and a local group of wooden boat owners at the Gateway of India. The water taxis will operate thrice a day in shifts such as the morning, afternoon, and evening. As per media reports, the Mumbai water taxis are likely to start before January 10, 2022, and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Routes & Timing

As per media reports, the water taxis will be operational on routes such as the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Rewas, Karanjade, Dharamtar, DCT to Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Airoli, Khanderi Island, JNPT, and the International Cruise Terminal to Elephanta. The water taxi will be operational on all days of the week between 8 am and 8 pm.

Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Water Taxi Travel Time

Due to zero traffic load, the eco-friendly water taxis would reach the destination in less time compared to roadways. Reports say passengers boarding water taxis from Mumbai to Elephant and JNPT will reach the destination in just 15 minutes, and from Mumbai to Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, and Rewas in less than 30 minutes.

Mumbai Water Taxi Service Cost

The fare for a single passenger travelling from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is expected to be between Rs 1000 and Rs 1200, while the fare to JNPT and Elephanta is expected to be Rs 750. Initially, the fares will be high because some of the taxis are luxury commercial boats, but the fares are likely to come down after a few weeks.

(Image: PTI)