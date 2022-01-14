Mumbai: What Is BMC's WhatsApp Chatbot? How To Subscribe And Use It? Details Here

How easier your life would be if you could avail your license on the phone, just like you order your pizza? Well, it might seem impossible to some, however, not for the people living in Mumbai, as they will soon be able to avail themselves of many government services just through WhatsApp.



In a bid to facilitate people's access to the government services, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government on Friday, January 14 launched What's App Chatbot for BMC (BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation). The BMC will be using the WhatsApp platform to ease people's access to over 80 services provided by the municipal body.

BMC launches WhatsApp Chatbot Services

Anyone who wishes to avail a shop license, book a vaccination slot or pay their civic grievances, etc., will now be able to do it simply through their WhatsApp. The BMC has launched their WhatsApp Chatbot number, that is - 8999228999, where people can directly get their work done on their mobile phones.

While launching the application virtually, CM Uddhav Thackeray praised the BMC's efforts to switch the governance to digital mediums and said that "Mumbai is the first municipal corporation in the country to provide more than 80 services to people at their doorstep through WhatsApp chatbot. This day is written in golden letters. It can be described as a revolutionary day."



He further stated that the use of technology will further make the 'Work from Home' more efficient during the pandemic. You don't have to worry about the time of visiting government offices, as now you can get your work done at any preferred time, as Chatbot works 24x7.

Mumbai, we are just a ‘Hi’ away now!



WhatsApp us a 'Hi' on 89999228999 to avail services from grievance redressal to license renewal.https://t.co/tacdAeQomD#BMCLaFaktaWhatsappKara#BMCJustAHiAway pic.twitter.com/OqXk4Emqgn — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2022

The chatbot has been launched to help people of Mumbai avail of Municipal services without going to and fro to the BMC offices. The new feature is also being seen as a measure to assist people during the ongoing pandemic.

How to use BMC WhatsApp Chatbot?

Anyone, who wishes to use the WhatsApp chatbot, just has to save the BMC's Chatbot number: 8999228999 on their phone/ or can use this link. If you use the social messaging app WhatsApp, you will be able to see the number on your WhatsApp feed. To avail services offered by BMC on WhatsApp, you just have to send a Hi, Hello, Hey message on the Chatbot number and later the bot will follow up. You can then chat with the bot and it will help you avail your desired service. The WhatsApp chatbot works only recognises Marathi and English and works 24 hours.

Image: Twitter/ Unsplash