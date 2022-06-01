Mumbai Witnesses Alarming Two-fold Jump In COVID-19 Cases In 15 Days

Pune in Maharashtra registered cases with BA.4, BA.5 variant of the Omicron virus, a few days back and now, in another sign of caution the financial capital, Mumbai recorded a two-fold jump of 4,114 COVID-19 cases in the last 15 days. Mumbai on May 31 registered 506 fresh cases, the highest in Maharashtra.

Consecutively for 27 days in May, Mumbai has recorded fresh cases in three digits. Strikingly, the fresh infection rate has constantly been on an uptick with the total number of tests remaining the same. The total case tally in Mumbai has reached 10,65,802 with the active case count going past 2,500, which reached 2,526 on May 31.

The total positivity rate (TPR) reached 3.21 per cent with upto 8,023 total tests done on a daily basis, the number of hospitalisations also saw a rise however with a low fatality rate. However the recovery rate also improved with the total patients that got recovered in May reached to 10,43,710. On May 31,the recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 98 per cent.

Health Ministry issues guidelines for Monkeypox

On May 31, the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines for Monkeypox, the cases for which have been rising steadily in even non-endemic countries especially in Europe. The adoption of 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' is a proactive approach for advance preparedness across the country to fight the disease although India hasn't reported a single case of Monkeypox.

Following the guidelines, a confirmed case for Monkeypox will be detected by unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing. It further stated all the specimens should be sent to Pune's ICMR-NIV for testing after being routed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network of the respective district/state.

7 Patients with BA.4, BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron virus found in Pune

The patients with BA.4, BA.5 infected with the sub-variants of the Omicron virus were detected from Pune, days after Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu reported similar cases as confirmed by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). The BA.4, BA.5 sub-variant was first detected in South Africa and later from many other countries however it doesn't lead to disease severity or hospitalisation.

Seven patients were detected with the sub-variant however they were kept in home isolation, "All of them had mild symptoms of covid. No one needs to be hospitalized & treated successfully in-home isolation. B. A. 4 and 5 are of the Omicron sub-lineage, which increases the rate of transmission of the virus to a certain extent according to international experience," said the officials.

IMAGE: PTI