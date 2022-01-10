Mumbai Witnesses Decline In COVID Cases For 3rd Consecutive Day; 13,648 New Cases Recorded

Lending fresh hope, Mumbai witnessed a marginal dip in the daily COVID cases for the third consecutive day. Even as the country is reeling under the threat of a third virus wave, the COVID surge in India’s financial capital has gradually started to ebb.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

On Monday, Maharashtra’s capital recorded 13,648 fresh COVID cases, which is significantly lesser than the day before by 5,826. As per the state health department, Mumbai’s total number of cases stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll reached 16,411.

In the last 24 hours, five people succumbed to the deadly virus. Around 59,242 individuals were tested in the city in the last 24 hours. With the increasing COVID figures, the city’s positivity rate has climbed to 23%. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 19,474 cases, a little decrease from the 20,318 cases reported on Saturday. Dharavi, a slum area in Mumbai, reported 97 new COVID cases today, January 10, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 943.

COVID-related developments in India

On Monday, India reported 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases & 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases reached 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate was observed at 13.29% and the Omicron tally reached 4,033. Amid the rising figures, India’s Defence minister Rajnath Singh tested positive on January 10, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Besides, India began administering the precautionary dose to priority groups, and individuals aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10 onwards. The Centre on Monday said that five to 10% of active COVID-19 cases being recorded currently require hospitalisation, but the situation is dynamic and can change quickly. So, states should keep an eye on patients in home isolation and in hospitals.

In a letter to States and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that during the second wave of COVID in the country, the percentage of active cases that required hospital care was in the range of 20-23% and at this time around, it is significantly less.

The Omicron variant, as well as the continued existence of Delta, appear to be driving the growth of COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country, he added, emphasising the importance of increasing human resources, particularly healthcare personnel for COVID care.

