WATCH: Mumbai Witnesses Heaviest Rainfall In A Decade, Deluge Brings City To A Standstill

Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed heavy rainfall overnight leading to severe waterlogging in parts of the city on Wednesday morning. The rains which continued for the most part of the day brought the entire city to a standstill as the city recorded its heaviest rainfall in a decade.

"Significant amounts of rainfall (mm) received in Mumbai & neighbourhood till 0830 IST of today: Santacruz- 286.4, Colaba-147.8, Thane-119.8, Ratnagiri-39.5 & Dhanu-42.1," tweeted the India Meteorological Department, early morning.

Early morning, the BMC announced a holiday for all government offices, asking private offices to follow suit, with exceptions for emergency services.

While locals between Churchgate and Andheri were halted, train service between Virar and Andheri, including long-distance special trains were rescheduled. Suburban trains witnessed a similar fate. All trains between Central and Harbour line were also suspended.

Areas like Bhendi bazaar, JJ junction, Himdamata, Mumbai central junction and several others have been completely submerged under the deluge. The ward authorities are working towards clearing these areas. Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, along with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited areas near Bandra-Dharavi Road to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai to last for another 24 hours.

(Image Credits- PTI)