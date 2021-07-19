Mumbai Witnesses Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Coming Days

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai this monsoon season, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the city on Monday. A moderate to heavy thundershowers are expected with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. As per the latest information, the Doppler radar observation from Mumbai indicated the formation of a dense cloud cover over parts of Thane, Raigad, Mumbai suburbs, and the adjoining Arabian Sea.

The heavy rainfall in the area was observed due to the movement of an offshore trough that is moving from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast, IMD explained. Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head of IMD, Mumbai told ANI, “An offshore trough is moving from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast at main sea level.”

He added, “Extreme heavy rainfall is likely in the next 24 hours. We have issued a red alert in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for day one & an orange alert for July 20-23.”

This offshore monsoon trough is likely to remain vigorous for the next few days, and Mumbai is expected to witness the continuous heavy spill. The monsoon will remain active in the city till next week. Heavy rainstorms are expected to drench the city further. These heavy spells are caused under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal between July 20-21.

Mumbai rains drench the city

The capital city witnessed continuous rainfall since early Monday morning, and the city got flooded within a few hours. On Sunday, the city received nearly 235mm of rain in just a few hours after a thunderstorm. The rainfall intensity has been reduced as of Monday. The officials in the IMD office in Santacruz said that the city has recorded 70.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Some passing thunderstorms, expected to be the last such event of this month are likely to occur with less intensity than Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackrey took stock of the preparedness of various government agencies to deal with the heavy monsoon spell in the rain-battered state.

Several states across the country are witnessing heavy rains, with the onset of monsoon season. The southwest monsoon has arrived late this year and is expected to last longer. The IMD has issued an alert for severe wet spells in many states for the coming week.

Image: PTI

