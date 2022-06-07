The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,242 accounting to a majority of fresh infections in Maharashtra as per the state health department on Tuesday, June 7. Mumbai also reported 506 recoveries from Corornavirus infection with zero deaths in last 24 hours.

Mumbai witnessed a massive rise in COVID cases from 676 on Monday, June 6 to 1,242 on Tuesday, June 7. The official informed one case of BA.5 variant of Omicron was also reported during the day. However, there were no deaths recorded in Maharashtra today.

"According to the latest report of whole genomic sequencing from B J Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant. The woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation," the release said. The total active COVID cases in Mumbai stands at 5,947.

Maharashtra makes masks mandatory in public places owing to surge in COVID cases

Maharashtra government recently made wearing of masks compulsory in public places. In view of the rise in COVID-19 infections since the past few days, the state government has also instructed the district and civic authorities to amp up COVID testing and vaccination coverage.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Pradeep Vyas, wrote a letter to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers informing about the mask mandate.

The letter by Chief Secretary stated that people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. This came after the state witnessed a sharp spike in COVID cases over the last week, with 1,081 cases reported on June 1, the highest since February 24.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the updated data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, June 7, India recorded 3,714 new Coronavirus infections taking the active case count to 26,976 and the total tally of COVID-19 to 4,31,85,049.

The data updated at 8 am stated the total fatalities stands at 5,24,708 with seven deaths reported today. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.27 crore.

