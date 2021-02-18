Last Updated:

Mumbai Witnesses Thunderstorm Accompanied With Lightning, And Rain; Netizens React

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, rain and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during next 3 hours: IMD issues on Thursday evening

Chetna Kapoor
Mumbai Rains

On Thursday, parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Pune witnessed thunderstorms and rains. The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, rain and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during next 3 hours (issued at 8:25 pm)"

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorms and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorms. Netizens took to Twitter handle to share videos, memes, and tweets on 'Mumbai rains'. One user wrote, "Me to Mumbai's random weather changes smack dab in middle of February: All good with you bruhh?" [sic] The other said, "When you be chillin and then heavy winds roll in followed by rain shower in middle of February.....in Mumbai" [sic]

NETIZENS REACT 

