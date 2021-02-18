Mumbai Witnesses Thunderstorm Accompanied With Lightning, And Rain; Netizens React

Quick links:
On Thursday, parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Pune witnessed thunderstorms and rains. The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, rain and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during next 3 hours (issued at 8:25 pm)"
As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorms and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorms. Netizens took to Twitter handle to share videos, memes, and tweets on 'Mumbai rains'. One user wrote, "Me to Mumbai's random weather changes smack dab in middle of February: All good with you bruhh?" [sic] The other said, "When you be chillin and then heavy winds roll in followed by rain shower in middle of February.....in Mumbai" [sic]
Maharashtra: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, rain and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during next 3 hours (issued at 8:25 pm), as per IMD— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021
Mumbai barish kahi bhi kabhi bhi 😁🤣 #Mumbairain #MumbaiRains #Malwani #Malad pic.twitter.com/v8n8flK477— Tabrez Alam (@TabrezA13790036) February 18, 2021
Suddenly very windy here at Marine Lines, looks like going to rain soon @IndiaWeatherMan @RoadsOfMumbai @weatherindia @SkymetWeather @mumbaimatterz #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/e3X7hEkmkq— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) February 18, 2021
#MumbaiRains unexpected with thunder and heavy rain at Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HMSFnBqsK0— Vinayak Rajguru (@Vinayak519) February 18, 2021
Favorite hashtag #MumbaiRain trending again.— Yash Harsh (@originalyash) February 18, 2021
What’s happening? #MumbaiRain— Jayant R. Shobhawat (@Itsjustsciencee) February 18, 2021
#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain— Param Paliwal (@paliwalparam) February 18, 2021
It's Ranining in Mumbai
Mumbaikars: pic.twitter.com/Xt0rP0Kc9G
Rain + Winds🙄#MumbaiRains#Mumbai— ✨VIDYA NATARAJAN💙 (@VidyaN_18) February 18, 2021
Witnessing sudden change of Weather in #Mumbai from high winds 🌬 to Rain ☔️ 🌧— @sh (@AishwaryaK31) February 18, 2021
Rain in Mumbai while it's summer season— Ash (@Yash_____7) February 18, 2021
Me rn: pic.twitter.com/FHll1FHsOr
Rain in Goregaon#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/VokTSe8iDX— Ganesh 😍🧐 (@Ganeshspeak1504) February 18, 2021
Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in Vidarbha over next 2 days