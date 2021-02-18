Mumbai Witnesses Thunderstorm Accompanied With Lightning, And Rain; Netizens React

On Thursday, parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Pune witnessed thunderstorms and rains. The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, rain and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during next 3 hours (issued at 8:25 pm)"

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some parts of the state would get thunderstorms and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, while some places may also experience hailstorms. Netizens took to Twitter handle to share videos, memes, and tweets on 'Mumbai rains'. One user wrote, "Me to Mumbai's random weather changes smack dab in middle of February: All good with you bruhh?" [sic] The other said, "When you be chillin and then heavy winds roll in followed by rain shower in middle of February.....in Mumbai" [sic]

Maharashtra: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, rain and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during next 3 hours (issued at 8:25 pm), as per IMD — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

NETIZENS REACT

#MumbaiRains unexpected with thunder and heavy rain at Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HMSFnBqsK0 — Vinayak Rajguru (@Vinayak519) February 18, 2021

Favorite hashtag #MumbaiRain trending again. — Yash Harsh (@originalyash) February 18, 2021

Witnessing sudden change of Weather in #Mumbai from high winds 🌬 to Rain ☔️ 🌧 — @sh (@AishwaryaK31) February 18, 2021

Rain in Mumbai while it's summer season



Me rn: pic.twitter.com/FHll1FHsOr — Ash (@Yash_____7) February 18, 2021

