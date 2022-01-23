Mumbai: Woman Dies In House Collapse In Kurla

A 53 year-old woman died in a house collapse in Kurla West area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar locality along SG Barve Road and the deceased has been identified as Lata Ramesh Salunkhe, the official said.

"Some part of her house caved and she was declared dead on arrival at a nearby nursing home. Relief operations were carried out by fire brigade personnel who deployed two vehicles and a rescue van. There was no report of injuries to anyone else," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)