Mumbai: Woman found murdered; 2 sons among 3 held in 12 hours

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) The murder case of a 42-year-old woman was solved within 12 hours with the arrest of her two sons and one more person, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Nirmala Vijay Thakur, was found murdered on Saturday in Korba Meetha Ghar locality of Wadala, after which police teams zeroed in on her son Akshay Vijay Thakur (25), his 15-year-old brother and one Komal Boilkar (22), he said.

"At first, the trio said they were in Lonavala when the murder took place but their mobile phone locations revealed otherwise. On sustained questioning, they confessed to killing Nirmala for practising black magic and not allowing accused Akshay and Komal to get married," he said. PTI ZA BNM BNM

