Mumbai Zoo Expansion: Byculla To Get Black Jaguar, White Lion Under Phase III Development

Visitors to Mumbai’s Byculla zoo can quickly hope to see new animals such as a black jaguar, white lion, and wallaby on the premises. This is because the zoo was ready to get a serious uplift over a subsequent couple of years. It was previously known as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) additionally re-issued tender for the development of an area for exhibiting African savanna, an aviary for unique birds equivalent to emu, an enclosure for hippopotamus.

Development plans were taken up by the BMC

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) accredited the BMC’s plan to get 16 new animals, amongst different issues, on February 12, 2019. On Wednesday, the civic physique floated a young for design, conceptualization, and building of eight animal enclosures within the prolonged space. These enclosures would home black jaguar, cheetah, white lion, wallaby, chimpanzee, ringtail lemur, mandrill monkey, and lesser flamingo.

As per a release, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which runs the zoo and its growth plan stated that the whole space of the zoo, which stood at 53 acres, will probably be expanded by one other 10 acres at an estimated value of Rs 200 crore. The release said, "This space is meant to deal with the brand new animals, which will probably be introduced in from internationally. These enclosures would home black jaguar, cheetah, white lion, wallaby, chimpanzee, ringtail lemur, mandrill monkey, and lesser flamingo."

Implementations by BMS as per Phase III of development

As per Phase III of its growth plan, the BMC plans on bringing in a giraffe, zebra, white lion, black jaguar, chimpanzee, oryx, cassowary, ostrich, okapi, ringtail lemur, and cheetah from overseas. BMC additionally re-issued tender for the development of an area for exhibiting African savanna, an aviary for unique birds equivalent to emu, an enclosure for hippopotamus. In addition to landscaping, set up of CCTV cameras, public facilities, and different infrastructure works. Earlier, the tender for a similar was issued in May however the BMC withdrew it after technical points in its online tender system.

Companies have now been given a time interval of three months to submit their bids and work on the venture is prone to be accomplished in lower than two years (21 months) from the day the contracts are awarded, officers mentioned.

About the Byculla Zoo

The zoo was build in 1982 presently residence to around 335 animals, birds, and reptiles, together with monkeys, crocodiles, an elephant, a herd of deer, a hippopotamus, penguins, and several other unique birds. Under Phase II, work on the building of 17 animal enclosures within the present 53-acre space is underway. Of these, 10 enclosures have already been constructed, together with a specialized underwater viewing facility for guests to get a more in-depth have a look at the tiger pair.

Enclosures for leopards, sloth bears, hyenas, jackals, sambars, noticed deers, swamp deers, and Madras pond turtle have additionally been constructed. Additional enclosures for otters, Indian wolves, barking deer, nilgai, and four-horned antelopes are below the building, officers mentioned. Just earlier than the lockdown was imposed final year, a pair of Bengal tigers, striped hyenas, a jackal, and a leopard has been dropped at the zoo.



Last January, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had inaugurated a brand new aviary that homes over 100 species of a hen. Zoos throughout the nation observe a barter system as a part of which a zoo presents animals, which it has in surplus, to a difference in change for the species it needs on its premises. After a change of letters between the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Byculla zoo is prone to get a pair of lions from Junagadh as a donation. The plan for bringing within the lions had earlier hit a roadblock after the Junagadh zoo demanded a giraffe in change, which isn’t out there with the Byculla zoo.

