Mumbai:Coloured Stickers Mandated For Vehicles Allowed In Curfew, Action Against Violators

In an attempt to strictly enforce the weekend lockdown policies, and at the same time, prevent the doctors, nurses other medical staff along with essential suppliers from getting stuck in traffic near the check and toll nakas ensuring the enforcement of policies, the Mumbai Police on Saturday has resorted to the usage of self-sticking stickers.

"We have been strictly implementing the lockdown policies stated by the government. Efforts have been made to limit the traffic flow on the streets, and as a result of that, at the toll and check nakas we are witnessing traffic jams, in which doctors, nurses and other medical staff, as well as essential services providers and suppliers, are getting trapped. As a solution to this, we have come up with self-sticking stickers, said Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale.

As per information provided by Nagrale, the stickers will be of three colours- Red, Yellow and Green. The red colour stickers will be for doctors, nurses and other medical service vehicles, the yellow colour stickers will be for the vehicles of those providing essential supplies and the green colour sticker will be for vehicles delivering vegetables. All three coloured stickers will be provided by Mumbai Police in the police stations.

Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra

In view of the rising cases, the Maharashtra government on April 4 announced a weekend lockdown. The lockdown, which kicks in from 8 pm on Fridays and stays in effect till Monday, has only essential services such as medical, grocery, fruits, milk shops open while the rest of the shops remain shut. The transportation services, including buses, train and taxis will be allowed to run as usual. All offices will remain closed, except government offices, which will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 63,729 new cases, pushing the active cases to 6,38,034. The cumulative caseload stands at 37,03,584, of which 30,04,391 have recovered while 59,551 have passed away.

(Credits-PTI)