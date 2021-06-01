Mumbaikars Confused Over BMC's New Guidelines For Shops; Ask 'which Side Is Left & Right?'

After Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued new guidelines for shop openings on Monday, it has confused several Mumbaikars and now they have responded with requests seeking help by asking several questions on social media.

The BMC's new order states that non-essential shops are now allowed to function between 7 am to 2 pm on alternate days from Monday to Friday for the next 15 days and essential shops on all days of the week between 7 am to 2 pm. Presently they are permitted to remain open between 7 am to 11 am.

The order also stated that the non-essential shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday whereas non-essential shops on the left side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Tuesday and Thursday. This arrangement will switch every week. However, all non-essential shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are some reactions from Mumbaikars who are left confused

Aapka left ya mera left — AJ (@marketkaSafar) June 1, 2021

Kaunsa left ya right bhai?



Apna, shop walon ka? — Nikhil Limaye (@NikLim01) June 1, 2021

Sir, How to decide Left or right side of Road means from which direction of road,

its confusing

and so profitable for your ground staff.



Kindly declare East,West, North or South side of road and also dates it's more easy to understand. — Adv Pradip M Bhatt (@PradeepMBhatt) June 1, 2021

Whose right or left? Provide direction, North and East for example. — Harjot Singh (@harjotmankoo) June 1, 2021

How to decide left & right facing north or south also facing east or west ..need clarity on this.. it's confusing n will create unnecessary chaos..MUST ISSUE CLARIFICATION ASAP. — Dhaval (@TwittPosts) June 1, 2021