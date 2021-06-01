Last Updated:

Mumbaikars Confused Over BMC's New Guidelines For Shops; Ask 'which Side Is Left & Right?'

BMC's new guidelines for shop openings on Monday have confused several Mumbaikars and now they are seeking help by asking several questions on social media.

Swagata Banerjee
BMC new guidelines

Image: PTI/Shutterstock


After Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued new guidelines for shop openings on Monday, it has confused several Mumbaikars and now they have responded with requests seeking help by asking several questions on social media.

The BMC's new order states that non-essential shops are now allowed to function between 7 am to 2 pm on alternate days from Monday to Friday for the next 15 days and essential shops on all days of the week between 7 am to 2 pm. Presently they are permitted to remain open between 7 am to 11 am.

The order also stated that the non-essential shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday whereas non-essential shops on the left side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Tuesday and Thursday. This arrangement will switch every week. However, all non-essential shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

