Mumbaikars Maintain Social Distance While Waiting To Refill LPG Cylinders Amid Lockdown

A large number of people in Mumbai lined up for hours while maintaining social distance to get their LPG gas cylinders refilled amid 21-day lockdown in the country. The queue, which began from the gas cylinders' office in Lower Parel continued on to the adjoining footpath, where squares were drawn on the ground for people to stand at a distance while waiting for their turn.

While there was no shortage of LPG gas, the wait was very long for the customers. One of the persons in the queue said he has been waiting for the past three hours.

This comes as the country observes a complete lockdown for three weeks to fight the spread of deadly COVID-19, while essential services remain operational. Prime Minister Narendra announced the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, saying that 'social distancing is the only way to curb the spread of the epidemic.'

