Mumbai's Active COVID-19 Tally Soars To 26,644; Recovery Rate Remains Constant At 81%

With 1,628 persons testing positive for the novel Coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 22, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,87,778. At present, there are 26,644 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,52,204 after 1,669 patients were discharged in the day.

Meanwhile, 47 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,549. 37 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. 10,22,711 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 21.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.16% from September 15- September 21. As of September 21, 2978 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,739 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8907, 1138, and 1916 respectively.

While there are 617 active containment zones currently, 10,065 buildings have been sealed. 13,966 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,333 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 60 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 81%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 9,75,861 active novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 44,97,867 patients have recovered while 88,935 fatalities have been reported. With 1,01,468 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 80.86%. 79% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

India tops the global figure of total recoveries, accounting for 19.5% of the world total. In the September 16-22 week, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of daily cases for any state in the country. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan revealed that the daily recoveries have exceeded the new cases being reported in the last 4 days. He cautioned people against getting swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases. According to him, it was crucial to acknowledge that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered.

