Mumbai's Active COVID-19 Tally Surges To 20,569; Cases Grow At 0.92% Between July 24-30

With 1100 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, July 31, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,14,287. At present, there are 20,569 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 87,074 after 689 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 53 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 6,350. 45 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

5,26,982 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 30. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.92% from July 24-July 30. As of July 30, 4,735 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,560 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,872, 1,063, and 1,748 respectively.

While there are 617 active containment zones currently, 5,313 buildings have been sealed. 5,716 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 5,355 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 76 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 76%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in India while 10,57,805 patients have been discharged. So far, 35,747 persons have died owing to the novel coronavirus. Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan stated that active cases constitute only 33.27% of the total positive cases. He added that the country's case fatality rate and recovery rate stands at 2.18% and 64.54% respectively.

Moreover, Dr.Harsh Vardhan revealed that out of the active cases, 0.28% of patients are on the ventilator, 1.61% patients needed ICU support and 2.32% are on oxygen support. He highlighted that the COVID-19 testing capacity had been strengthened with 1331 labs- 911 and 420 in the government and private sector respectively functioning in the country currently. In the last 24 hours, a record 6,42,588 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in various labs across India.

