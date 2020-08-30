Mumbai's Active COVID Cases Breach 20,000 Mark Again; City's Tally Rises To 1,44,626

Continuing its upward trend, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 1237 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 30 new deaths. The city also saw 851 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,16,351. Mumbai's tally has reached 1,44,626 of which 20,325 cases are active and 7623 fatalities.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 35 lakh; states issue Unlock 4 guidelines

Mumbai: 1237 new cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.81%. BMC reported that 7,62,672 samples have been tested till date with an 18.80% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 128 of 933 ventilator beds were vacant, while 204 of 1415 ICU beds were vacant.

Lata Mangeshkar's building sealed by BMC as precautionary step amid COVID-19 pandemic

Singer Lata Mangeshkar's building sealed

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar’s Pedder Road building - Prabhakunj was sealed by the BMC on Saturday as a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Mangeshkar family released an official statement confirming the same, requesting people to not react to any rumour regarding their health as the building society is taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens. The singer and her family are safe.

Tamil Nadu issues 'Unlock-4' guidelines; scraps Sunday lockdown, e-passes, opens offices

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 559, while over 6093 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 48 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 142 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 86 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

Assam NRC: A look at one year since the Final list excluding 19 lakh people was released

Centre extends lockdown

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.