Mumbai’s AQI Remains 'Very Poor'; Smog Affects Visibility, Citizens Suffer Eye Problems

The Air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai remained 'Very poor' a day after its air quality worsened than that of New Delhi. The AQI on Wednesday at 11 am was reported as 'Very Poor' at 328. Also, the smog in the city has affected visibility making it difficult for commuters to travel.

Not only the air quality has worsened but the citizens have also developed eye problems due to air pollution. Including viral and respiratory infections, people are also facing irritation in their eyes, conjunctivitis, Watery eyes, dryness allergies, Swelling, Redness, etc. This comes in connection with people getting exposed to smog and pollutants.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 159 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 493 AQI Hazardous

Worli: 171 AQI Poor

Sion: 192 AQI Poor

Bandra: 183 AQI Poor

Vile Parle West: 259 AQI Poor

Nerul: 352 AQI Severe

Notably, air pollution is measured in terms of particulate matter (PM) – fine particles in the air. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 is “satisfactory”, 200-300 is “poor”, 300-400 is “very poor”, and 400-500 is “severe”.

Mumbai’s Air Quality worse than Delhi

Earlier, the AQI of Mumbai with “very poor” quality surpassed the air quality index in the National capital. The AQI of Mumbai on Tuesday stood at 'very poor' at 306. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 128 and 176 respectively.

While Mumbai experienced its coldest day of the season on Sunday, with the temperature dipping to 13.8 degree Celsius, it is being predicted that the mercury is likely to drop further in the financial capital of the country. However, the temperature of the city on Tuesday stood at 15.71 degree Celsius, while the humidity percentage was recorded at 98 per cent.

With the dropping temperature in Mumbai, it has been noted that the AQI of the city was even worse than that of Delhi’s for a week in mid-December. Notably, the degrading air quality in Mumbai has also started affecting the health of the people in the city.