Mumbai's Byculla Zoo to reopen for visitors on Nov 1

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the Veermata Jijamata Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, here will be open to visitors from November 1.

The civic body had shut the zoo in April amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release issued by the BMC, the zoo will be open for visitors from 9.30 am to 6 pm, while morning walkers can use the premises between 6 am and 8.30 am.

The zoo, popularly known as "Rani cha Baug", is home to a large number of animals, different species of exotic birds and several types of trees and plants.

The civic body had shut the garden and zoo on March 15 last year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, and reopened it briefly in February this year.

The release further stated that the ticket windows of the zoo will be shut at 4 pm instead of 5.30 pm, and the entry will be stopped anytime if the rush increases.

The BMC has appealed to visitors to follow COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing in queues.

The luggage deposit facility has been discontinued at the zoo and visitors are not permitted to carry food items, it was stated. PTI KK ARU ARU

