Adorable visuals of baby penguins surfaced on social media as Mumbai's Byculla zoo welcomed two penguin chicks this year taking the bird count to nine. As per the official information, the latest addition was done on August 19 while penguin couple Donald and Daisy had earlier given birth to Oreo on May 1. The Mumbai Zoo officially known as Veermata Jijabai Udyan is currently shut to visitors owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Meet Oreo, a new member of the Humboldt penguin family

Humboldt Penguins Donald and Daisy from Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo welcomed their chick "Oreo" (male) on May 1st, 2021#Oreo#babypenguin#humboldtpenguin#themumbaizoo @CZA_Delhi @mybmc pic.twitter.com/cAxmcx3Kcq — The Mumbai Zoo (@TheMumbaiZoo) September 15, 2021

A beautiful video of the baby birds was also shared by Central Zoo Authority welcoming the new ones in the Humboldt Penguin family- First in the Indian subcontinent!

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also tweeted regarding the positive development and also met with Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, Director of the Zoo.

'Mumbai has been blessed with,' tweeted Shiv Sena youth leader

#Mumbai has been blessed with #Penguin babies - in our @TheMumbaiZoo, #penguins Donald and Daisy gave birth to a penguin on May 1. Another pair Molt and Flipper gave birth to a penguin on August 19. #BycullaZoo is truly a MUST visit. @AUThackeray @mybmc @ShivSena pic.twitter.com/zEGQr3gUXv — Nikhil Yashwant Jadhav (@nikhilyjadhav) September 15, 2021

The adult penguins in the zoo include four males and three females. As per a statement released by the Zoo, the officials are taking the utmost care of the newborn birds. "The vets carry out a physical check every morning, auscultate (examine) the chick and give one (dose of) formula feeding,” added the zoo in a statement.

Humboldt Penguins at Mumbai's Byculla Zoo

Interestingly, these penguins that were brought in 2016 from Seoul were named after popular cartoon characters — Donald, Daisy, Popeye, Olive, Flipper, Bubble and Mr Molt, based on their attributes. The name Oreo was given altogether by the veterinarians and other staffers. As per wildlife biologists, Humboldt penguins mate at the age of three and a half and once paired, remain lifelong partners. There are two mating seasons: March-April and October-November and penguins pair up throughout the period. After mating, a female penguin lays eggs in a month-and-a-half and parents take turns to incubate them.

BMC releases 15.26 crore tender for penguins in the zoo

As per a PTI report, last week, a controversy had erupted after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) had tendered Rs 15.26 crore project in August for the upkeep of the penguins in the enclosure at the zoo for three years. The Congress criticised the ruling Shiv Sena over the tender, while the BMC claimed the birds had helped increase the zoo's revenue.