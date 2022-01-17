Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop below 6,000; overall tally tops 10 lakh, 12 more die

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 5,956 new COVID-19 cases, down by 1,939 from a day ago, taking its overall tally above the 10-lakh mark, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, the highest single-day deaths after July 29, 2021, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the city's COVID-19 tally jumped to 10,05,818, while the death toll increased to 16,469, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

Mumbai's 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours were the highest since July 29, 2021, when it had registered 13 deaths linked to coronavirus.

The financial capital has surpassed the 10-lakh case mark over 22 months after the first case of the coronavirus infection was detected in the city on March 11, 2020.

The case positivity rate stood at 12.51 per cent.

On Sunday, Mumbai had logged 7,895 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the bulletin, 47,574 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, around 10,000 less than the previous day. PTI KK RSY RSY

