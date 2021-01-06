Mumbai's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Declines To 12.15% With 795 New Cases; 8 Deaths Reported

On Wednesday, January 6, 795 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,96,319. At present, there are 7480 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 59% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 2,76,813 after 400 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 8 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,155. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Wednesday stands at 12.15% and 3.77%.

Till January 5, 24,30,972 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 1,73,641 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.21% from December 30-January 5. As of January 5, 1820 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,316, 1,137, and 1,886 respectively.

While there are 195 active containment zones currently, 1984 buildings have been sealed. 2538 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 399 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 365 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 93%.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,03,74,932 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 99,97,272 patients have recovered while 1,50,114 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,27,546 active cases in the country. With 21,314 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.36%. In the last 7 days, India has recorded only 96 new cases per million population.

79.05 per cent of the 18,088 new cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 76.48% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 73.48 per cent of the 264 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala.

