Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Breaches 1.75 Lakh; 601 Active Containment Zones In City

With 2352 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 16, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,75,886. At present, there are 31,678 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,35,566 after 1500 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 50 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,277. 31 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

9,50,112 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 15. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.28% from September 9-September 15. As of September 15, 2941 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,693 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,820, 1103, and 1,772 respectively.

While there are 601 active containment zones currently, 8,992 buildings have been sealed. 13,583 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,422 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 55 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 77%.

'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign

The Maharashtra government has launched the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to achieve effective healthcare education for the control of COVID-19. Volunteers appointed by the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will go door-to-door to check the temperature and oxygen levels of every family. The campaign entails giving important messages related to healthcare, search suspected COVID-19 patients and provide referral treatment to people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and kidney disease.

The BMC has advised citizens to adopt a three-pronged approach to taking precautions. This involves maintaining a safe distance of at least 2 meters between each other, using masks regularly and washing hands/using sanitizers properly. Additionally, the civic body has given more tips such as measuring body temperature and oxygen level daily, washing reusable masks using a sanitizer, having nutritious and vitamin-rich food, and practicing exercises to avoid immunity.

