Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 1.65 Lakh; 11,117 High-risk Contacts Traced In 24 Hours

With 2,172 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, September 11, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,65,287. At present, there are 27,626 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,29,244 after 1,132 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 44 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,064. 26 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

8,87,274 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 10. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.20% from September 4-September 10. As of September 10, 3396 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,787 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 7,812, 937, and 1,415 respectively.

While there are 542 active containment zones currently, 7,217 buildings have been sealed. 11,117 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,287 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 58 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 78%.

Mumbai Mayor tests positive

In an unfortunate development on Thursday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tested positive for the novel coronavirus after undergoing rapid antigen test. On the advice of the doctors, she opted for home isolation in the absence of any symptoms. Pednekar revealed that her family members had also been tested for COVID-19.

Moreover, she appealed to all those who came in her contact in the last few days to take necessary precautions. She expressed confidence that she will be back to serve Mumbai residents very soon owing to the blessings of people. Meanwhile, BJP corporators have moved a no-confidence motion against the Mumbai Mayor over allegations of irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the failure to contain the COVID-19 spread.

