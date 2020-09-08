Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.58 Lakh; Cases Grew At 1.07% From September 1-7

With 1,346 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 8, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,58,756. At present, there are 24,556 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,25,906 after 887 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 42 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,939. 36 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

8,43,691 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 7. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.07% from September 1- September 7. As of September 7, 3321 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,712 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 7,827, 938, and 1,413 respectively.

While there are 561 active containment zones currently, 7,126 buildings have been sealed. 6,796 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,337 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 65 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district dipped to 79%.

COVID-19 cases in India

Currently, there are 42,80,422 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 33,23,950 patients have been discharged while 72,775 fatalities have been recorded. At present, there are 8,83,697 active cases. With 73,521 persons recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate soared to more than 77%. The case fatality rate stands at 1.70%. In the last 24 hours, 10,98,621 samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country. So far, India has conducted 5,06,50,128 novel coronavirus tests. The number of labs for COVID-19 testing has increased to 1668- 1035 in the government sector and 633 in the private sector.

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that India's case fatality rate is continuously declining. He noted that it had improved from 2.15% in the first week of August. Moreover, he added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu account for 70% of deaths in the country. He also mentioned that there are 14 states and Union Terrorities that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases.

