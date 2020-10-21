Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 2.45 Lakh; Patient Doubling Rate Increases To 102 Days

On Wednesday, October 21, 1,609 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,45,871. At present, there are 19,245 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 2,15,269 after 894 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 48 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 9,869. 34 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

13,90,891 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till October 20. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.69% from October 14-October 20. As of October 20, 3,444 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 9,271, 1,185, and 2,040 respectively.

While there are 630 active containment zones currently, 9,255 buildings have been sealed. 7,511 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 867 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 102 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 88%.

Read: Dharavi Reports Only Four COVID-19 Cases

8142 fresh cases in Maharashtra

Currently, there are 16,17,658 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 14,15,679 patients have recovered and 42,633 fatalities have been reported. The state registered 8,142 fresh cases along with 180 deaths on Wednesday. So far, 83,27,493 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 24,47,292 persons are under home quarantine, 23,312 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.43%, 87.51%, and 2.64% respectively.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Total Cases Surge To 76,51,108; 61,775 Recover In 24hrs

PM Modi cautions citizens on COVID-19

In a video message on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to let their guard down in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging that India had completed a long journey from the Janata Curfew to the Unlock phase, he stressed that the virus remained a potent threat. Wishing people on the eve of festivals such as Navratri, Dasara, Chhath Puja, Diwali and Eid, he urged people to observe social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask.

Read: COVID-19: Satyendar Jain Urges ICMR Not To Remove Plasma Therapy From Treatment Guidelines